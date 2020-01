Also available on the NBC app

Principal Frye (Jay Pharoah) assembles the students at the Zoo, where employee Sarah (Anna Kendrick) asks them to name the zoo's new elephant and later asks who stole Four Loko, the iguana. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Jay Pharoah Vanessa Bayer Kenan Thompson Anna Kendrick

S39 E17 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved