Principal Frye (Jay Pharoah) chastises students dresses inappropriately at the Hell-oween Ball for Literacy. Librarian Ms. Schrader (Christina Applegate) dispels rumors that she is dressed as the KKK Fairy or a slutty Jedi. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Jay Pharoah Christina Applegate Vanessa Bayer

S38 E4 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

