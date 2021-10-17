Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Prince Auditions

CLIP10/16/21
Rami Malek and Kenan Thompson compete to give their best Prince impersonations during a movie audition.

Appearing:
prince auditions, Rami Malek, prince, Jordan Peele, movie audition, prince impersonation
S47 E35 minNRHighlightComedyLate Night
