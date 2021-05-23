Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Pride Month Song

CLIP05/22/21
Friends (Anya Taylor-Joy, Lil Nas X, Kate McKinnon, Bowen Yang, Punkie Johnson) anticipate this year’s Pride Month celebrations.

Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Anya Taylor-Joy, anya taylor-joy snl, anya taylor-joy Saturday night live, pride month song, pride month song snl, pride month song Saturday night live, lil nas x, kate mckinnon, punkie johnson, bowen yang, Pride, pride month, lgbtq+ pride, Allies, SantaCon, saint patrick’s day, party, Celebration, Parade, pride parade, brunch, Chick-fil-A, foucault, instagram, Poet, deutsche bank, float, parade float, Marsha P. Johnson, harvey milk, Stonewall, kiki
2020
Episodes

