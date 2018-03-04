Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Presidential Address Cold Open

CLIP03/03/18
Also available on the nbc app

President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) convenes a bipartisan symposium featuring Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong) to address gun control.

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 43, Episode 1739, Charles Barkley, Jeff Sessions, kate mckinnon, Anderson Cooper, Alex Moffat, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Mike Pence, Beck Bennett, Dianne Feinstein, cecily strong
S43 E166 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2017
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.