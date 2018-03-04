President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) convenes a bipartisan symposium featuring Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong) to address gun control.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 43, Episode 1739, Charles Barkley, Jeff Sessions, kate mckinnon, Anderson Cooper, Alex Moffat, Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin, Mike Pence, Beck Bennett, Dianne Feinstein, cecily strong
