In this Bravo reality show spoof, maternity concierge Rosie Pope (Abby Elliott) ensures that millionaire client Shoshanna Bunt (Tina Fey) gets the pregnancy of her dreams including a Diet Coke water birth and in-utero clothing. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Taran Killam Abby Elliott Jay Pharoah Seth Meyers Tina Fey