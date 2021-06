Also available on the nbc app

In this infomercial for Manolo Blahnik shoes, three former porn stars (Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Tina Fey) reminisce about their bizarre sexual experiences while promoting the product. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Cecily Strong Tina Fey

S39 E1 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

