Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Politics Nation: IRS Scandal Cold Open

CLIP05/18/13
On this episode of Politics Nation, Al Sharpton works to get to the bottom of the IRS targeting Tea Party and other conservative groups.

Appearing:Kenan Thompson
Tags: matthew mcconaughey bob mcconnell, al sharpton parody, kenan thompson al sharpton, kenan thompson politics nation, ben affleck tea party, ben affleck republican snl, kenan thompson frederick douglas, irs tea party snl, irs scandal snl
S38 E214 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved
