Reverend Al Sharpton (Kenan Thompson) butchers English while talking to a "JIP Morgan" exec (Mick Jagger) about his firm's financial losses and discussing jobs with Mayor Bloomberg (Fred Armisen) and an Alaskan salmon cannery worker (Jason Sudeikis). [Season 37, 2012]

