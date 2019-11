Also available on the NBC app

Queen Elizabeth (Fred Armisen) and Prince Philip (Bill Hader) give Kate Middleton (Abby Elliott) nasty advice on how to get pregnant, then take a liking to Kate's trash-talking sister, Pippa (Katy Perry) and sing a holiday song. [Season 37, 2011]

Appearing: Fred Armisen Bill Hader Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Jay Pharoah Katy Perry Kenan Thompson Taran Killam

S37 E9 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-