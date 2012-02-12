Main Content

Saturday Night Live
Piers Morgan Tonight: Super Bowl Halftime

CLIP02/11/12
Piers Morgan welcomes the performers from the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show, including Madonna, MIA and LMFAO.

Appearing:Taran KillamAndy SambergNasim PedradFred ArmisenJay PharoahKenan Thompson
Tags: comedy, sketch, Piers Morgan, Taran Killam, nasim pedrad, Mia, Madonna, Kristen Wiig, lmfao, zooey deschanel, kenan thompson, jason sudeikis, super bowl halftime show, mia super bowl halftime, bobby moynihan, fred armisen
S37 E146 minHighlightComedyLate Night
