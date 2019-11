Also available on the NBC app

Piers Morgan (Taran Killam) talks to Lance Armstrong (Jason Sudeikis) about his doping scandal, Manti Te'o (Bobby Moynihan) on the hoax he fell victim to and Jodie Foster (Kate McKinnon) on her confusing lesbian confession. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Taran Killam Bobby Moynihan Jason Sudeikis

S38 E11 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

