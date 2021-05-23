Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Picture with Dad

CLIP05/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

A teen’s (Heidi Gardner) prom photoshoot goes awfully wrong when her dad (Beck Bennett) tries to take a funny picture.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Anya Taylor-Joy, anya taylor-joy snl, anya taylor-joy Saturday night live, picture with dad, picture with dad snl, picture with dad Saturday night live, Beck Bennett, aidy bryant, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, andrew dismukes, prom, high school, teen couple, Photoshoot, shotgun, emergency room, Surgery
S46 E203 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2020
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 46
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.