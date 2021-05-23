A teen’s (Heidi Gardner) prom photoshoot goes awfully wrong when her dad (Beck Bennett) tries to take a funny picture.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Anya Taylor-Joy, anya taylor-joy snl, anya taylor-joy Saturday night live, picture with dad, picture with dad snl, picture with dad Saturday night live, Beck Bennett, aidy bryant, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, andrew dismukes, prom, high school, teen couple, Photoshoot, shotgun, emergency room, Surgery
