When Peter Pan (Jim Parsons) pays a visit to the Darling children, he brings along Tinker Bell's sassy half-sister, Tonker Bell (Aidy Bryant), whose behavior unsettles the children, and annoys Peter Pan too. With Bobby Moynihan. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Vanessa Bayer

