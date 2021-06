Also available on the nbc app

Kendall (Finesse Mitchell) and Wilmore (Kenan Thompson) are two black paramedics that refuse to work on Martin Luther King Day even though they don't know anything about black history. [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing: Amy Poehler Fred Armisen Horatio Sanz Kenan Thompson Seth Meyers

S30 E9 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

