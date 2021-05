Also available on the nbc app

On the set of a Hollywood film in 1941, the director (Ed Helms) casts One-Take Tony (Andy Samberg), an actor with a reputation of only needing one take to get the performance just right, but Tony has trouble living up to this. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Andy Samberg Ed Helms Kenan Thompson

S36 E21

