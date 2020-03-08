An R&B song about men (The Weeknd, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd) sleeping on the couch instead of in bed with their lovers.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, daniel craig, The Weeknd, kenan thompson, Chris Redd, cecily strong, Melissa Villasenor, ego nwodim, on the couch, breakup, snl music video, saturday night live music video, rnb, R&B
