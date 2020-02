Also available on the NBC app

Oliver Twist (Andrew Garfield) asks the Headmaster (Bobby Moynihan) for more gruel, but finds himself competing with a selfish woman named Deirdre (Cecily Strong) who do whatever she needs to get more food. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Kate McKinnon John Milhiser Kyle Mooney Andrew Garfield Noel Wells Nasim Pedrad Cecily Strong

S39 E19 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

