President Obama (Jay Pharaoh) defends and explains his universal healthcare plan. The President has a number of ordinary Americans help him in advocating for the legislation. Each does a worse job. With Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Jay Pharoah Bobby Moynihan Brooks Wheelan Kate McKinnon Taran Killam

S39 E1 7 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

