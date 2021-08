Also available on the nbc app

Americans (Bill Hader, Kenan Thompson) laid off from companies owned by Bain Capital share their nightmares of dealing with Mitt Romney and their unemployment woes, in this political ad paid for by President Obama (Jay Pharoah). [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Jay Pharoah Taran Killam Kenan Thompson

S38 E1

