Also available on the nbc app

In this commercial parody, three women (Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer) advertise NuvaBling, a sexy birth control that's diamond encrusted, and provides a continuous low dose of hormones and a megadose of "faboosh." [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Vanessa Bayer

S38 E16 1 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved