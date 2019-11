Also available on the NBC app

Rusty "Fireball" Wilson (John Goodman) joins hosts Margaret Jo McCullin (Ana Gasteyer) and Terry Rialto (Molly Shannon) for a low-key discussion of cookouts and reveals the three crucial barbecue elements: meat, bread and sauce. [Season 22, 1997]

Appearing: Ana Gasteyer Molly Shannon John Goodman Mark McKinney

S22 E19 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

