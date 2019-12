Also available on the NBC app

In this Time Life commercial, Medium Richard (Bobby Moynihan) advertises A New Jack Thanksgiving, a CD collection of the greatest Thanksgiving-themed rap and R&B songs of all time, including tracks by Cross Chris and Triangle Sally. [Season 37, 2011]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan Jason Segel Jay Pharoah Kenan Thompson Kenan Thompson Kristen Wiig Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer

S37 E7 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

