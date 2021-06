Also available on the nbc app

Tina Fey tries to differentiate between recently hired members of the SNL cast and members of the band Arcade Fire. Many of the new cast members try to interact with Tina only to be shouted down by game show host Kenan Thompson. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Tina Fey Mike O'Brien Lorne Michaels Kyle Mooney Noël Wells Kenan Thompson

S39 E1 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved