Women (Megan Thee Stallion, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson) compete to get drafted into the NBA bubble.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, NBA, nba bubble, sports, national basketball association, basketball, COVID-19, pandemic, coronavirus, Chris Redd, megan thee stallion, maya rudolph, aidy bryant, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, ego nwodim, Chris Rock, Melissa Villasenor, andrew dismukes, chloe fineman, lauren holt, punkie johnson, Steve Higgins, espn, nba bubble draft, NBA Draft
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.