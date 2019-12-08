Saturday Night Live
NATO Cafeteria Cold Open

CLIP12/07/19
Foreign leaders (Jimmy Fallon, Paul Rudd, James Corden) that were caught making fun of President Trump (Alec Baldwin) at the NATO summit continue their taunting in the cafeteria.

Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 45, snl 45, Jennifer Lopez, cold open, politics, Donald Trump, President Trump, Trump, Alec Baldwin, paul rudd, Jimmy Fallon, James Corden, cecily strong, NATO, bullying, Melania Trump
S45 E88 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2019
