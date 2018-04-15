National School Walkout

Students (Melissa Villaseñor, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Luke Null, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson) delay their walkout when one (John Mulaney) can no longer stand up.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, SNL Season 43, SNL Episode 1743, John Mulaney, Melissa Villasenor, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Luke Null, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Leslie Jones, Kenan Thompson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.