Also available on the NBC app

Contest winner Pamela Bell (Maya Rudolph) absolutely destroys the National Anthem at the 2006 World Series and sportscasters Tim McCarver (Bill Hader) and Joe Buck (Jason Sudeikis) are shocked at how awful she is. [Season 32, 2006]

Appearing: Bill Hader Darrell Hammond Jason Sudeikis Maya Rudolph

S32 E4 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-