Also available on the NBC app

Natalie Portman surprises two nerds (Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis) in the audience with her knowledge of Star Wars, then answers questions on why she shaved her head and if she still has any of her wardrobe from The Professional. [Season 31, 2006]

Appearing: Natalie Portman

S31 E13 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-