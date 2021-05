Also available on the nbc app

Two distressed astronauts (Taran Killam, Cecily Strong) contact NASA for help and find that the government shutdown has left only two janitors (Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon) to guide them back to Earth. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Taran Killam

S39 E3 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

