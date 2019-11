Also available on the NBC app

On her web show, "My Brother Knows Everything," Morgan (Nasim Pedrad) and her co-host Meredith (Emma Stone) talk about what she learned from her brother Erik (Andy Samberg) this week. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Emma Stone Nasim Pedrad

S36 E4 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

