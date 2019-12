Also available on the NBC app

While with his wife (Cecily Strong) and his friends (Beck Bennett, Sasheer Zamata) at a murder mystery dinner experience, a man (Jim Parsons) is upset with the character he's given and what his character must do. [Season 2014, 2014]

Appearing: Jim Parsons Cicely Strong Beck Bennett Sasheer Zamata Kate McKinnon Taran Killam

S39 E14 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved