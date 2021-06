Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Himberger (Will Ferrell) presents a rare primate, Mr. Peepers (Chris Kattan), to a science class and introduces him to a new discovery: his father, Papa Peepers (Dwayne Johnson). Together they hump a professor (Chris Parnell). [Season 25, 2000]

S25 E15 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

