Mort Mort Feingold (Andy Samberg) says what he means, smells like sardines and does taxes for stars like, Tyler Perry (Kenan Thompson), Robert Pattinson (Ryan Phillippe) and Kristen Stewart (Jenny Slate). [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan

S35 E19 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

