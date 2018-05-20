Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Morning Joe

CLIP05/19/18
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) interview Meghan McCain (Aidy Bryant) and Natalia Veselnitskaya (Tina Fey).

Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, snl season 43, SNL Episode 1746, Tina Fey, Mika Brzezinski, kate mckinnon, Joe Scarborough, Alex Moffat, Morning Joe, Willie Geist, Mikey Day, Meghan McCain, aidy bryant, Natalia Veselnitskaya
S43 E236 minHighlightComedyLate Night
2017
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Current Preview
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Weekend Update Rewind: Jebidiah Atkinson
CLIP 07/10/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Olya Povlatsky (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 06/26/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Olya Povlatsky (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 06/25/20
SNL Celebrates Father’s Day
CLIP 06/21/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Harry Caray
CLIP 06/20/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Angel (Every Boxer’s Girlfriend)
CLIP 06/01/20
Stories from the Show: SNL At Home
CLIP 05/29/20
SNL Stories from the Show: Unreleased (Eddie Murphy, John Mulaney and More)
CLIP 05/28/20
Digital Exclusive: Your House Promo
CLIP 05/21/20
Digital Exclusive: Rom-Com Trailer
CLIP 05/19/20
Digital Exclusive: Jaden Acts Out
CLIP 05/18/20
Digital Exclusive: Animal Crossing
CLIP 05/15/20
Digital Exclusive: Dr. Birx Ad
CLIP 05/14/20
Digital Exclusive: Neighbors
CLIP 05/12/20
Digital Exclusive: Lockdown Song
CLIP 05/12/20
SNL Celebrates Mother’s Day
CLIP 05/10/20
Digital Exclusive: Momming with Denise
CLIP 05/10/20
Trump Graduation Speech Cold Open
CLIP 05/09/20
Kristen Wiig At-Home Monologue
CLIP 05/09/20
Let Kids Drink
CLIP 05/09/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Trump’s Valet Tests Positive for Coronavirus
CLIP 05/09/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Tina Fey on Mother’s Day
CLIP 05/09/20
Dreams
CLIP 05/09/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Panda Express & Tom Cruise in Space
CLIP 05/09/20
Eleanor's House
CLIP 05/09/20
What's Wrong with This Picture: Mother’s Day Edition
CLIP 05/09/20
Lighthouse Keeper
CLIP 05/09/20
Zoom Church
CLIP 05/09/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Jeanine Pirro on Coronavirus Lockdown Protests
CLIP 05/09/20
Zoom Catch-Up
CLIP 05/09/20
Digital Exclusive: Message to the Girls
CLIP 05/09/20
Boyz II Men ft. Babyface: A Song for Mama (At Home)
CLIP 05/09/20
Digital Exclusive: The Last Dance
CLIP 05/09/20
Beer Money
CLIP 05/09/20
Danny Trejo Song
CLIP 05/09/20
Another MasterClass Quarantine Edition
CLIP 05/09/20
Hair Vlog
CLIP 05/09/20
Dad Prank Video
CLIP 05/09/20
This Day in SNL History: Target Lady and “Classic Peg”
CLIP 05/09/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Mother’s Day
CLIP 05/08/20
SNL Gets Ready for the At Home Season Finale
CLIP 05/07/20
SNL Presents Best of Star Wars
CLIP 05/04/20
Quarantine Cooking
CLIP 05/04/20
Quarantine Delivery
CLIP 05/01/20
This Day in SNL History: Debbie Downer
CLIP 05/01/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Drunk Uncle (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 04/30/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Drunk Uncle (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 04/29/20
SNL Commercial Parodies: Feminine Products
CLIP 04/28/20
Architectural Digest Tour
CLIP 04/28/20
Dr. Anthony Fauci Cold Open
CLIP 04/25/20
What Up With That: At Home
CLIP 04/25/20
Stuck in the House
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant
CLIP 04/25/20
Whiskers R We
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Banksy Makes Bathroom Art
CLIP 04/25/20
Big Papi Cooking Show
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Home Edition: Pete Davidson on Hooking Up During Quarantine
CLIP 04/25/20
What's My Name?
CLIP 04/25/20
Message from Gov. Whitmer
CLIP 04/25/20
Pornhub
CLIP 04/25/20
Released Early
CLIP 04/25/20
The Reveal
CLIP 04/25/20
Snapchat Filter Reporter
CLIP 04/25/20
OJ Address
CLIP 04/25/20
Grocery Store Ad
CLIP 04/25/20
FaceTime with Rudd
CLIP 04/25/20
Aidy Bryant's Childhood Journal
CLIP 04/25/20
Melissa Seals the Deal
CLIP 04/25/20
Airbnb Commericial
CLIP 04/25/20
SoulCycle at Home
CLIP 04/25/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 3 of 3)
CLIP 04/24/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 2 of 3)
CLIP 04/23/20
Weekend Update Rewind: Garth and Kat (Part 1 of 3)
CLIP 04/22/20
SNL Presents Earth Day Sketches
CLIP 04/22/20
Weekend Update Rewind: David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 04/17/20
Weekend Update Rewind: David "Big Papi" Ortiz (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 04/16/20
This Day in SNL History: Diner Lobster
CLIP 04/14/20
SNL Presents Easter Sketches
CLIP 04/12/20
Coldplay's Chris Martin: Shelter from the Storm (At Home)
CLIP 04/11/20
Tom Hanks At-Home Monologue
CLIP 04/11/20
Bernie Sanders Address
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: President Trump Gives Coronavirus Update
CLIP 04/11/20
Pete Davidson "Drake" Music Video
CLIP 04/11/20
Twitch Stream
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: Bernie Sanders Drops Out
CLIP 04/11/20
RBG Workout
CLIP 04/11/20
Sport Report
CLIP 04/11/20
Hal Willner Tribute
CLIP 04/11/20
Visualizations with Aidy Bryant
CLIP 04/11/20
Bailey Gismert YouTube Channel
CLIP 04/11/20
Whatcha' Cookin' On
CLIP 04/11/20
Zoom Call
CLIP 04/11/20
MasterClass Quarantine Edition
CLIP 04/11/20
Bruce Audition
CLIP 04/11/20
Pete Davidson "Andre 2000" Music Video
CLIP 04/11/20
Quarantine QT
CLIP 04/11/20
Weekend Update: New Twinkies Cereal and Joe Exotic Movie
CLIP 04/11/20
How Low Will You Go?
CLIP 04/11/20
Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles
CLIP 04/11/20
This Day in SNL History: Bedelia
CLIP 04/10/20
Season 43
  • Season 45
  • Season 44
  • Season 43
  • Season 42
  • Season 41
  • Season 40
  • Season 39
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • Season 35
  • Season 34
  • Season 33
  • Season 32
  • Season 31
  • Season 30
  • Season 5
  • Season 4
  • Season 3
  • Season 2
  • Season 1

Episodes

S43 E23 | 05/19/18
May 19 - Tina Fey
S43 E22 | 05/12/18
May 12 - Amy Schumer
S43 E21 | 05/05/18
May 5 - Donald Glover
S43 E20 | 04/14/18
April 14 - John Mulaney
S43 E19 | 04/07/18
April 7 - Chadwick Boseman
S43 E18 | 03/17/18
March 17 - Bill Hader
S43 E17 | 03/10/18
March 10 - Sterling K. Brown
S43 E16 | 03/03/18
March 3 - Charles Barkley
S43 E15 | 02/03/18
February 3 - Natalie Portman
S43 E14 | 01/27/18
January 27 - Will Ferrell
S43 E13 | 01/20/18
January 20 - Jessica Chastain
S43 E12 | 01/13/18
January 13 - Sam Rockwell
S43 E11 | 12/16/17
December 16 - Kevin Hart
S43 E10 | 12/09/17
December 9 - James Franco
S43 E9 | 12/02/17
December 2 - Saoirse Ronan
S43 E8 | 11/18/17
Nov 18 - Chance the Rapper
S43 E7 | 11/11/17
November 11 - Tiffany Haddish
S43 E6 | 11/04/17
November 4 - Larry David
S43 E3 | 10/14/17
October 14 - Kumail Nanjiani
S43 E2 | 10/07/17
October 7 - Gal Gadot
S43 E1 | 09/30/17
September 30 - Ryan Gosling
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.