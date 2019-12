Also available on the NBC app

Mika Brzezinski (Kate McKinnon) and Joe Scarborough (Alex Moffat) recap their wedding day and political news with Willie Geist (Mikey Day), BBC World News' Katty Kay (Claire Foy), Rep. Elijah Cummings (Kenan Thompson) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseñor).

Appearing:

S44 E7 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2018