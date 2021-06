Also available on the nbc app

Three exhausted and grumpy news anchors (Drake, Bobby Moynihan, Kate McKinnon) struggle to get through their promo shoot with smiles on their faces. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Bobby Moynihan Kate McKinnon

S39 E11 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

