After being bullied at a bar, a monster named Jim (James Franco) gets surgery to look human, leaving his monster pal Danny (Mike O'Brien) to wander around New York searching for the new Jim. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Mike O’Brien James Franco Seth Rogen Brooks Wheelan Jay Pharoah Taran Killam

S39 E18 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

