Host Tina Fey recaps all the classic characters from her tenure at SNL, like Queef Latina and Salvador Dali Parton. She then introduces the six new cast members and, as a rite of passage, embarrasses them by making them dance. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Tina Fey Mike O'Brien Kyle Mooney Noël Wells Beck Bennett John Milhiser

S39 E1 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved