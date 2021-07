Also available on the nbc app

After having acted in the MacGruber movie, Ryan Phillippe fields questions from SNL characters about the possibility of getting their own movies, including Target Lady (Kristen Wiig), Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) and more. [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Fred Armisen Andy Samberg

S35 E19 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-