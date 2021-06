Also available on the nbc app

Paris Hilton's dog, Tinkerbell (Maya Rudolph), flirts with Jose Cuervo (Fred Armisen), a dog belonging to the super in Kenan Thompson's building. When Tinkerbell learns Jose Curevo is fixed, she invites him to the after-party. [Season 30, 2005]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Fred Armisen Maya Rudolph

S30 E11 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

