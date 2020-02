Also available on the NBC app

Emma Stone opens the show and talks about her role as Gwen Stacy in the upcoming movie, The Amazing Spider-Man, when Andy Samberg lowers from the ceiling, upside down in a Spider-Man costume, to tryout for the leading role. [Season 37, 2011]

Appearing: Emma Stone Andy Samberg

S37 E6 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

