Emma Stone talks about her nerdy fans from the movies she's done, and is pestered by nerds in the audience who want to make out with her, including her Superbad costars Jonah Hill (Bobby Moynihan) and Michael Cera (Taran Killam). [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Taran Killam Andy Samberg Bill Hader Bobby Moynihan Emma Stone Kenan Thompson