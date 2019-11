Also available on the NBC app

Back hosting SNL for the first time since 2000, Charlize Theron sings a song about how she's an Academy Award-winning actress, humanitarian, ballet dancer and model--basically, she can do everything... but sing. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Charlize Theron Cecily Strong Taran Killam Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Sasheer Zamata Beck Bennett

S39 E20 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved