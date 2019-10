Also available on the NBC app

Bruno Mars opens the show with a song about how he's nervous to host SNL and that he's a girl, and when Kenan Thompson comes out to the stage to ask if he's actually a girl, Bruno gets a confidence boost and shoves him aside. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bruno Mars

S38 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

