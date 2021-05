Also available on the nbc app

Anne Hathaway discusses how she's comfortable with being naked on screen, and several cast members (Bobby Moynihan, Andy Samberg, Kenan Thompson) quickly add nudity to all of her scenes on the show, which she agrees to do. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan

S36 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

