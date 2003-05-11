A group of mothers (Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler) show off their Mom Jeans, a brand of jeans exclusively designed to fit a mom's body, even the least active moms. [Season 28, 2003]
