A group of mothers (Rachel Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler) show off their Mom Jeans, a brand of jeans exclusively designed to fit a mom's body, even the least active moms. [Season 28, 2003]

Appearing: Maya Rudolph Amy Poehler Maya Rudolph Chris Parnell Rachel Dratch Tina Fey

S28 E19 1 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

