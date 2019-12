Also available on the NBC app

Mokiki (Taran Killam) has a new dance, the Sloppy Swish, and it's taking the city by storm. Directed by Matt & Oz.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Kate McKinnon Anne Hathaway Taran Killam

