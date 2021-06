Also available on the nbc app

After losing the Presidential election, Mitt Romney (Jason Sudeikis) takes a moment of reflection on his balcony with interruptions by Ann Romney (Kate McKinnon), his sons (Taran Killam) and Karl Rove (Bobby Moynihan). [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Kate McKinnon Taran Killam Taran Killam Taran Killam

S38 E7 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved