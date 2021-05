Also available on the nbc app

Mr. Wizard (Bill Hader) tries to teach kids about science but two kids (Jesse Eisenberg, Nasim Pedrad) become obsessed with rubbing balloons on each other's private parts to generate electricity. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Abby Elliott Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad

S36 E16 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

